Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,076 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.78 on Friday, reaching $128.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,103. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

