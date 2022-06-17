Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 153,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $31.84. 812,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,895,245. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

