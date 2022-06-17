Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,290. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

