Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BKBEF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKBEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

