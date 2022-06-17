PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $133,101.10 and approximately $155.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

