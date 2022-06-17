PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0010

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $544,915.40 and approximately $3,055.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,763.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00531301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00250699 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

