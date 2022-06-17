Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 52,496 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Plains GP worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 72,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,242.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

