PlayFuel Market Capitalization Tops $695,677.55 (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $695,677.55 and approximately $491,103.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,444.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00118921 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

