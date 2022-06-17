PlutusDeFi Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (PLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,436.75 or 0.99995098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00116540 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

