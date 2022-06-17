Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.86

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.86 and traded as high as C$20.16. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at C$19.87, with a volume of 26,596 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PIF shares. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$386.22 million and a P/E ratio of 74.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.15.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

