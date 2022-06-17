Polychain Monsters Price Hits $1.22 on Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00005941 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,493.57 or 0.99986337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00118087 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.