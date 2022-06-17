Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAH3. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($96.88) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($101.04) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($138.54) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

PAH3 stock opened at €68.56 ($71.42) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €67.02 ($69.81) and a 52-week high of €98.96 ($103.08). The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

