Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

