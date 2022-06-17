Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)
