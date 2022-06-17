Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBPB. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

PBPB stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Barclays PLC raised its position in Potbelly by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

