Power Ledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.29

Power Ledger (POWR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,627.91 or 0.99995957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00118304 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

