Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Eric Alan Johnson Purchases 1,550 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,915.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $315.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,037,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

