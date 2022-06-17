Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $25,048.80 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,960 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Alan Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,550 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,995.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $314.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primis Financial by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Primis Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

