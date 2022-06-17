Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,385. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

