Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 36,000 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in DXC Technology by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in DXC Technology by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $30.22. 52,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

