Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $238,000 in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,344,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 86,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 9,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.