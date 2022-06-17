Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $101,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $45,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 6,007,635 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $11,614,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,129,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,909. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

