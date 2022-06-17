Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $9.74 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 242,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 1.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,504 shares of company stock worth $20,153,554. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,816. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

