Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000. Elastic accounts for approximately 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,007. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

