Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,875,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.45. 126,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.