Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $647,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.70. 1,299,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,882,804. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The company has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

