Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Major Shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, Buys 76,287 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 76,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $3,265,846.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 857,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,689,497.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,908,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,081,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

