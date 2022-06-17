Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys Shares of 245 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,412,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

