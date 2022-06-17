Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 234,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,618 shares of company stock worth $9,970,541 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.54. 17,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

