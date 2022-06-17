Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $475,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. 43,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,450. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

