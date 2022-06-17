Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $773,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.75. 16,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $468.05 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

