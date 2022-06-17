Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $1.03 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.26. 10,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

