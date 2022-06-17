Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.33. 22,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.71. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $412.69 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

