Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.43. 124,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.87 and a 200 day moving average of $353.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $300.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

