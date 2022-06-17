Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 115,159 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,159 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.29. 28,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,407 shares of company stock valued at $562,624 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

