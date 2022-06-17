Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 660 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,282,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,988,000 after buying an additional 110,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,144,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 81,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 177,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,192. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

