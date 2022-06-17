Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Nordson were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $131,958,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.42. 2,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,825. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $195.09 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.12.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

