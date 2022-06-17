PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,501 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises approximately 3.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 542.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 637,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after buying an additional 538,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 184,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,609. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

