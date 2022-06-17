PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

PVH traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.19. 16,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.82 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.71.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

