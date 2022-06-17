QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) versus Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Financial Analysis

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of QNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QNB and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QNB and Republic First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $56.55 million 1.81 $16.49 million $4.26 6.75 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.35 $25.18 million $0.33 12.42

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 27.63% 11.83% 0.92% Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47%

Summary

Republic First Bancorp beats QNB on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of April 5, 2022, it operated 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

