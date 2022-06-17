Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) Insider Acquires A$25,000.00 in Stock

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM – Get Rating) insider John Abbott bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,361.11).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 21.47 and a current ratio of 21.52.
Queensland Pacific Metals Company Profile
