Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,225 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.