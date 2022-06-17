Quent Capital LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $167.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.