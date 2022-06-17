Raise Market Cap Reaches $49,914.70 (RAISE)

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,483.75 or 0.99983684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00118045 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.