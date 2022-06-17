Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RNGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

RNGR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.40). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

