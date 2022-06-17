Rate3 (RTE) Market Cap Tops $51,491.76

Rate3 (RTE) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $51,491.76 and $368.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

