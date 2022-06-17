Realio Network Price Down 28% Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Realio Network has a market cap of $196,628.97 and approximately $104,370.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,865.17 or 0.76894911 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00285655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00091498 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012903 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

