Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Short Interest Update

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,100 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RDW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. Redwire has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $92,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter valued at $24,075,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at $6,075,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Redwire by 31.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 286,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

