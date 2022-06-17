Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $264,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

