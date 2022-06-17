Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $280,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.62, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

