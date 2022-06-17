Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $260,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $612.70 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $875.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,038.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.95 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

